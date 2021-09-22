Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $108.97 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $108.97 million and approximately $948,317.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,272,863 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.