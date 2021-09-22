Palace Capital Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PCA opened at GBX 246.45 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £114.08 million and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

