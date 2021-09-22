Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $22.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,149,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,788,769 shares of company stock worth $136,984,635. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 784,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,841,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

