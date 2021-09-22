Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

