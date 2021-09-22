Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

