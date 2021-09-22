Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 9559349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £307.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

