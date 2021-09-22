Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

