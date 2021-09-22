Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Realogy worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

