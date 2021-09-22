Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

