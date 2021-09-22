Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,639 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 230.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Primerica worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 8.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

