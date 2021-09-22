Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 390,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $17,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $432,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

