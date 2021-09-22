Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,865 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,865 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of The Bancorp worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

