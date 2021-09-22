Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

