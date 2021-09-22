Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

