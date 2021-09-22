Pancake Bunny Price Tops $3.62 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2.02 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00008238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

