Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.55

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$16.20. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 215,362 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.59.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7080474 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,752. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

