Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,707. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

