Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,326 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $741.14 million, a P/E ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.