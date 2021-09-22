Peanut Market Capitalization Hits $2.53 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Peanut has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $383,322.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

