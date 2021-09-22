PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,991. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,527.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

