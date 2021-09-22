People s United Financial Inc. Buys 5,813 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.