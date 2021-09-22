People s United Financial Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

EBAY stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.