People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

