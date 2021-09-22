People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

