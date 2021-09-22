People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.44 and a 1 year high of $735.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

