People s United Financial Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

