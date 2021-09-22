People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.