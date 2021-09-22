Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.77

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.77 and traded as low as $43.67. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 9,333 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,447 shares of company stock worth $158,562. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

