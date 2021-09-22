Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 543,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $228,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock remained flat at $$19.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Pershing Square Tontine has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

