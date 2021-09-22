Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

WOOF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 95.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $67,670,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

