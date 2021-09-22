Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHGF. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

