PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $2.78. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 43,520 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Folkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $67,120. Company insiders own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

