Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $876.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

