Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report sales of $126.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.96 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

