PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $246,819.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $246,819.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045200 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

