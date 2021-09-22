Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.