Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 199,998 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.