Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 200,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 380,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $108,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $9,950,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.