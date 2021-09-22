Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,842 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.46% of D8 worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D8 during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D8 during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in D8 during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEH opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

