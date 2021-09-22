Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.08 Million in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of Star Peak Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Peak Corp II stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Star Peak Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

