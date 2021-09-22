Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

