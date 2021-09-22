Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 63,426 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

