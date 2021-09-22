Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.30% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000.

NASDAQ:FRON opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

