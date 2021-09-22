Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.68% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

TWLV stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

