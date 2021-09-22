Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

