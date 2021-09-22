PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
PDI opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $29.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
