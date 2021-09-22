PIN Trading Down 36.5% This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00071999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00171322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00113902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.72 or 0.06933919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.88 or 1.00081681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00793211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.