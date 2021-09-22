Piper Sandler Comments on Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24).

LPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

