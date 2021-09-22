Piper Sandler Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

REGI stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2,860.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

