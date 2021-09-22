Piper Sandler Weighs in on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.